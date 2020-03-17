|
|
Adele R. Burke
Cherry Hill - (nee DeLuca) On March 17, 2020 age 90. Beloved wife of the late John R. Burke. Loving mother of Raymond, Donna and Carol Burke.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to her funeral Mass Monday morning 10:00am at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church, 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020