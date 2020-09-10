1/
Adeline E. (Galante) Mitchell
1936 - 2020
Adeline E. Mitchell (nee Galante)

Westmont, formerly of Camden - Adele passed peacefully on September 9, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of 65 years to Edward R. Mitchell, Sr. Loving mother of Cynthia Procacci (Joseph) formally of Westmont, NJ, and Edward D. Mitchell (Marysharon) of Washington Twp., NJ. Proud grandmother of Joseph Procacci, Jr. (Amanda), Michele Procacci (John DiCicco), Rosa Byars (Matthew), Nicholas Procacci (Melissa) and Edward J. Mitchell (Meredith O'Neill). Adoring great grandmother of Damien, Gabriella, Dominic, Brandon, Giovanni, Carmella, Alexandria and Elena. Adele enjoyed roller skating and dancing and entered many competitions, as a young girl. She was a member of the Westmont Lions Club Auxiliary for many years. Adele graduated from Mt. Carmel business school and worked many years as a mortgage processor and then at Tavistock Country Club as a receptionist. After retiring she spent many summers in Cape May where she loved to read books while sitting on the beach, and enjoying her cats. There was nothing more important than spending time with her family and her great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Sunday evening from 6-8 PM at Jackson Funeral Home, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, NJ. All are invited to gather after 10:30 AM Monday morning at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish HOLY SAVIOUR CHURCH, 50 Emerald Ave., Westmont, NJ, for her Funeral Mass at 11 AM. (Masks and social distancing will be required). Entombment will be private. The family requests no flowers. Contributions in her memory may be made to ASPCA at secure.aspca.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net.




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jackson Funeral Home - Haddon Township
SEP
14
Memorial Gathering
10:30 AM
Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish HOLY SAVIOUR CHURCH
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish HOLY SAVIOUR CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Home - Haddon Township
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
