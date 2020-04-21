|
|
Rev. Afred J. Hewett
Haddon Heights - On April 18, 2020, Fr. Al Hewett, age 95, passed away from coronavirus. Born and raised in Collingswood, Fr. Al enlisted in the service out of Collingswood High School and served his country for four years, first, with the US Navy Air Corps and then with the US Army Air Corps. Following his honorable discharge, he attended St. Joseph's University and was a proud graduate of the Class of 1951. After graduation, Fr. Al entered Christ the King Seminary.
Fr. Al was ordained on May 26, 1956 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception by Bishop Eustace. Fr. Al served as a parochial vicar in the Diocese at St. Peter's in Merchantville, St. Anthony of Padua in Camden, St. Ann's in Wildwood and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Camden. He was also in residence at St. Francis of Assisi in Vineland, St. Isadore in Vineland and St. Michael in Cedarville. He worked in the Brazilian Missions from 1966-1974, was associate director of the Spanish Catholic Center in Vineland, served as a Hospital Chaplain at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, and also as the Chaplain for Southern State Correctional Facility from 1983 until his official retirement in 1994. After his retirement, he had a brief assignment at St. Joseph's Parish in Woodstown, but was in residence for most of his remaining years at St. Rose of Lima Parish in Haddon Heights, often occupying a well-worn and somewhat-cluttered pew in the rear of the chapel.
Fr. Al loved the church and he loved people. He often said that he wanted his tombstone to note, "He was available." He traveled whenever and wherever needed to hear a confession or respond to a sick call, in his words: "Have stole, will travel." Often donning his iconic Irish green sweater with the Lady of Guadalupe pin, he engaged with people wherever he went. He had a childlike love for life, filled with joy at simple gifts, like a hotdog, a milkshake, or a Notre Dame football game. He never turned down a free meal. He enjoyed sharing jokes, stories, and tricks with anyone he came across and could be spotted well into his 90s riding a bike with no hands.
Fr. Al was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Mary (nee Hennessy); his sister, Edith Bullock and his brothers, John and Joseph. He is the devoted brother of Anne Lane, a loving and beloved "Uncle Bud" to his nieces and nephews, as well as numerous great nieces and great nephews. He will also be greatly missed by many dear friends, parishioners and clergy throughout the Diocese of Camden and surrounding Catholic community.
Due to current restrictions, interment at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill will be held privately for his family. A memorial mass will be held when the current restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Madonna House or Catholic Relief Services.
