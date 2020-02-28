|
|
Agnes C. Angradi
Mount Laurel - Agnes C. Angradi (née Zarick) of Mount Laurel, NJ, formerly of Delran, NJ, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020. She was born on May 31, 1935 in Dunmore PA to Susan and Andrew Zarick. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School. She was the beloved wife of 57 years to Enrico 'Rick' Angradi. They married on September 1, 1962 and moved to Delran in 1966. She worked many years as a staff aide for Bell Telephone and Shop Rite in Delran holding multiple positions while displaying the quality of hard work, dedication and her love for helping people. Agnes also volunteered her time and skills at the Holy Name Parish in Delran serving her church. She truly lived the simple pleasures of life like reading, painting and spending time with her beloved family and most importantly her husband Rick. She always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family, always had a smile on her face when times were tough and never had a bad thing to say about anyone.
Loving mother of Robert Angradi (Terri), David Angradi (Amy) and the late Jennifer Susan Angradi. Grandmother of Nicole, Alyssa, Matthew, Danielle, Austin, Madison, Dylan and Evan. Beloved sister to Margaret "Peg" Condel, James Zarick, the late Claire Fletcher and the late Thomas Zarick.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Sunday, March 1st at Givnish of Marlton, 398 E. Main Street from 7:00-9:00pm and again the morning from 9:00-10:00am. Her funeral Mass will follow at St. John Neumann, 560 Walton Ave., Mt. Laurel Township NJ 08054. Burial will take place at St. Peter's cemetery on Bridgeboro Road in Riverside. In lieu of flowers, donations in Agne's name may be made to Samaritan Hospice at Samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now/. To share your fondest memory of Agnes please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020