Agnes H. Grosso
Washington Twp. - (nee Hmaruk), on March 24, 2019. Age 93. Beloved husband of the late Vincent. Loving mother of Vincent (Donna) and Michael. Devoted grandmother of Michael Andreá and Gianna. Dear sister of Loretta Carney.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family Saturday 9:00 - 11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, 176 Stage Coach Rd., Sicklerville (Washington Twp.). Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am. Inurnment Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Agnes' memory may be made to Crosiers Fathers and Brothers, National Shrine of St. Odilia, PO Box 500, Onamia, MN 56359.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 27, 2019