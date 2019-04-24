Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo RC Church
Washington Twp., DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Danner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes J. Danner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Agnes J. Danner Obituary
Agnes J. Danner

Dover, DE - (nee Kilcolm) on April 19, 2019, formerly of Washington Twp., NJ. Age 86. Beloved wife of Joseph F. Danner, Jr. Devoted mother of Patricia Marie Hindes (Walter), Joseph F., III (the late Linda), John C., Sr. (Denise) and Michael (Shannon). Loving grandmother of Christine, Michelle, John, Jr., Stacy and Rowan. Proud great-grandmother of Grace and Colton. Dear sister of the late Jack Kilcolm and Winifred Coricione.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Friday 8:30-10:30 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, Washington Twp. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Agnes' memory may be made to Sacred Heart School, 4th and Jasper Sts., Camden, NJ 08104.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Egizi Funeral Home
Download Now