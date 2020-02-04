|
|
Agnes M. Trione
Marlton - Agnes M. Trione (nee Austin), of Marlton, previously of Audubon, passed away February 3, 2020. Age 74. Beloved wife of Michael Trione. Loving mother of Nicole Trione (Michael Williams). Caring sister of Margaret Garris (Michael), Patricia Nallen (Edward) and the late John Austin. Agnes is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Agnes was a teacher in the Audubon School District for 34 years and was a member of many teacher associations including the NEA, NJEA, CCCEA, and AEA. She was also very involved in her community as part of the Evesham Township Planning Board, School Board, Historical Society and Twinning Association. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday, February 6, from 9:00 AM to 11:00AM at St Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, NJ. The funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Agnes to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020