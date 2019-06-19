|
Agnes Stiles
Washington Twp. - (nee Hohlfeld), on June 17, 2019. Age 83. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Alfred Skaziak (Tina Kummer), Theresa Reynolds (Joseph-John) and Ann Gallagher (Timothy). Devoted grandmother of Nicole O'Connor and David Gallagher. Cherished great-grandmother of Madeline O'Connor and Daniel Gallagher. Dear sister of Veronica Fitzgerald, Mary Joyce and the late Alice O'Reilly, Anna Hohlfeld, Edward Hohlfeld and Bernard Hohlfeld. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday 10:15 - 11:45 am at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Rd. Turnersville (Washington Twp.). Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Agnes' memory may be made the Knights of Columbus, 349 Fish Pond Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080.
Published in Courier-Post on June 19, 2019