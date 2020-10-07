1/1
Agustin Cordero
1926 - 2020
Agustin Cordero

Camden - On October 6, 2020; age 94 years.

Beloved husband of 73 years to Antonia (nee Lopez); Devoted father of Luz (Efrain) Rivera, Milagro, Lolly, Ada (Jorge) Nieves, Angel Manuel, Angel Luis and Alex (Anna Marie) Cordero and Moises (Karen) Rivera; Loving grandfather of 22; Dear brother of Rita Rodriguez; Also survived by many loving great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Cordero was a longtime resident of Camden and ran a community garden at 24th and High Streets in East Camden.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation Tomorrow from 10 AM until Noon at the 7th Day Adventist Church, 733 North 27th Street in Camden. Due to current Covid restrictions, the funeral service and burial will take place privately. Masks are required inside the church, and please pay your respects in a timely manner to allow others to do so.

Arrangements under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Homes. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
