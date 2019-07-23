Services
Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
(856) 931-1628
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Joachim Church
601 West Browning Rd.
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joachim Church
601 West Browning Rd.
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Aida "Ida" DiBiase


1932 - 2019
Aida "Ida" DiBiase Obituary
Aida "Ida" DiBiase

Mount Ephraim, NJ - Aida (Ida) DiBiase age 86, of Mt. Ephraim, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She enjoyed spending quality time with her beloved family and during her spare time she enjoyed dancing. Aida will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dominic and Maria Marchionne; siblings Tony, Carmine, Nicholas and Mary.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years Joseph; sons Joseph A. and his wife Cheryl, and Dominic J. and his wife Christine; grandchildren, Laura and Christopher; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Aida's visitation on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the St. Joachim Church currently located at 601 West Browning Rd. Bellmawr, NJ 08031 from 10am to 11:30am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30am. Aida will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery, located at 515 West Browning Rd., Bellmawr, NJ 08031.

I lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare Association 509 Centennial Boulevard Voorhees, NJ 08043 - www.awanj.org.
Published in Courier-Post on July 23, 2019
