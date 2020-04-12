|
Alan Jacobs
Cinnaminson, NJ - April 11, 2020. Son of Alice Jacobs and the late Irvin Jacobs. Brother of Lori (Jules) Kramer. Uncle of Jessica (Jason) Burns and David Kramer (Nicole Romanelli). Great Uncle of Julie and Jackson Burns. Alan was an employee of AIG Insurance Co. from 1983-2010. He was a founding member of the "Over 21 Group".
Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service on Tues., April 14th beginning 3:00 pm on the Platt Memorial Chapels Face-book page. Contributions in his memory can be made to a
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020