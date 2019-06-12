|
Alan K. Whitney
Cherry Hill - Alan K. Whitney of Cherry Hill, NJ, died May 29, 2019. He was 93. Beloved husband for 66 years to Loretta Whitney (nee Vangel). Loving father of Loral Whitney Morrison (Dr. Robert Morrison) of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Dr. Kendrick Alan Whitney (the late Karen) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Dr. Robert Morrison, Jr. (Beth) and Derrick Alan Whitney. Dear great grandfather of Ola Marie Morrison and Hazel Whitney Morrison. Dr. Whitney was a pioneer in the discipline of Podiatric Medicine. He served as a distinguished professor at the Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine for over 25 years retiring in 1992 as a Professor Emeritus. He was an accomplished writer, inventor, lecturer and medical illustrator in his specific field of Lower Extremity Biomechanics and related pathology. He has helped directly and indirectly to improve the lives of thousands of patients through his education and innovative therapies. He profoundly influenced several decades of his student doctors practitioners who now carry on his dedicated education with their patient care. Relatives and friends will gather Saturday morning 10am to 10:45am in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Service 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to Temple University School, Student Scholarship Fund, Office of Institutional Development, 148 N. 8th Street, Sixth Floor, Philadelphia, PA. 19107. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on June 12, 2019