Alan Schlegel
Cherry Hill - On July 20, 2019, Alan Schlegel, age 87 passed away peacefully at his home in Cherry Hill surrounded by his loving family. Alan was born and raised in Reading, PA, the son of Kathryn and Allen Schlegel. He has been a 57 year resident of Cherry Hill where he raised his family and was a founding member / supporter of Downs Farm Swim Club. He worked for several companies throughout his career including RCA, ACME, GE and PNC Bank. He enjoyed tennis, bridge, the beach and most of all, spending time with family.
Alan is lovingly survived by his wife of 65 years, Janice (nee Reifsnyder); his six children, Jeffrey (Martha), Michael (Debra), Ronald (Janice), Beverly (Arthur), Patti (Jerry) and Kimberly (John); 14 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and his sister, Barbara McCumber. His kindness, loving words, and walk out to the car after each family visit will be greatly missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Sunday, July 28th beginning at 1:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 1816 Haddonfield-Berlin Road (Route 561), Cherry Hill where His Life Celebration Service will begin at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Downs Farm Swim Club, 1701 Haddonfield-Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003.
Published in Courier-Post on July 24, 2019