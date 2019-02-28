|
|
Alan U. Nastasi
Haddon Township - On February 26, 2019, passed peacefully with his family by his side, at the age 71. Beloved husband of Mary Patricia Nastasi "MaryPat" (nee Mullin). Loving father of Rebecca Sheehan (Brendan) of Haddon Township. Proud grandfather of Michael, Conor, Dermot and Fiona. Dear brother of Francine Bufanio (John) of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Alan was owner/manager of Nastasi's Furniture in Haddon Township, he worked with his family most of his life carrying on his grandfather's tradition. He enjoyed food, cooking and going out to eat. He and MaryPat loved to travel together. Alan will be missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish HOLY SAVIOR CHURCH, 50 Emerald Ave., Westmont, NJ 08108, eulogy will begin at 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Alan's memory may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ. To share a condolence please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019