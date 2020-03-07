|
Albert A. Primus
Cherry Hill - Albert A. Primus of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away suddenly March 2, 2020. He was 71.
Beloved husband of Judy Primus (nee Kroll). Loving brother of Gloria Carroll (Keith). Devoted uncle of Scott, Christina and Michelle. Dear cousin of Loretta and Elaine Primus. Also survived by brother-in-law David Kroll (Joan) and niece Rachel and sister-in-law Grace Kotcella. Al was Godfather to Frank Hall IV, son of Alix and Frank Hall III.
Al worked for the Federal Reserve Bank of Phila for over twenty years. Before that, he worked for Amtrak in Philadelphia, PA and Washington, DC. He was an avid golfer having won his company's league championship in 2018. Al was also an animal lover, having a special love for his golden retrievers. Al was an usher at Holy Eucharist Church for many years, and a huge fan of Penn State Football, enjoying many road trips with his brother-in-law, Dave, to watch them play.
Viewing Wednesday evening, March 11th from 7 to 9 pm in the Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. A second viewing will take place Thursday morning, March 12th from 10 to 10:45 am in Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020