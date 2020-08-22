1/1
Albert B. Holcombe

Warminster - Albert B. Holcombe of Warminster passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 at the age of 96. He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-nine years, Marian (nee) Schroeder. Also surviving him are his children: Carol L. Feather (Albert Jr.), John A. Holcombe (Lynette) and the family of his son, Thomas Holcombe (Mary) who predeceased his father. Albert was grandfather to eight and great-grandfather to five.

Albert was born in Camden, N.J. on July 15, 1924. After graduating from high school, he was drafted into the United States Army and served two years in active military service during World War II. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he earned his bachelor's degree from Temple University.

Albert's working career spanned over forty years employed mainly by Ford Aerospace in various positions including public accounting, private accounting and financial management. During that time and in his retirement, he and his family lived in many parts of the country including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida and California. In his free time he enjoyed Philadelphia sports, gardening, card playing and volunteer work. He had a passion for travelling both in the US and internationally having visited 6 of the 7 continents. Al loved to see new places and would mark every stop, event and good time in the map of his mind.

By his life's example of courage, concern and dedication to family and as a former Commander of the American Legion Post #17 in Collingwood N.J., Albert deserves the honor of being called a member of America's "Greatest Generation". His family, friends, and the community at large are diminished by his passing.

Friends and Family are invited to Albert's Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 22 at the Oreland Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1119 Church Rd, Oreland, PA 19075

Friends will be received at 10:00am and the service will begin at 11:00am. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to: Ann's Choice Scholarship Fund, 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974.

Life Celebration services entrusted to Craft Givnish of Abington, 215-659-2000

To share your fondest memories of Al please visit www.lifecelebration.com




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Oreland Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Craft-Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, Ltd.
1801 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 659-2000
