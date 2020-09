Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Albert's life story with friends and family

Share Albert's life story with friends and family

Albert C. Muse, Jr.



Pennsauken - Albert C. Muse, Jr., 67, of Pennsauken, passed on Sept. 2, 2020. View Thursday 9-11am at Bethel UM Church, 3901 Westfield Ave., Pennsauken where the service begins at 11am. Int: Sunset Memorial Park. Please follow COVID-19 rules. Arr: Carl Miller Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store