Albert D. Stafford
Audubon - On September 2, 2020, of Audubon, NJ. Age 79 years.
Beloved husband of the late Sandra (nee Potts). Loving father of Donna Ducati (Joseph), Shelley Downing (Tim) and Christopher (Dawn) Stafford. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Albert's memory to Samaritan Hospice, P.O. Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176-1425. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com
