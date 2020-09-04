1/
Albert D. Stafford
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert D. Stafford

Audubon - On September 2, 2020, of Audubon, NJ. Age 79 years.

Beloved husband of the late Sandra (nee Potts). Loving father of Donna Ducati (Joseph), Shelley Downing (Tim) and Christopher (Dawn) Stafford. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Albert's memory to Samaritan Hospice, P.O. Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176-1425. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
(856) 547-1195
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved