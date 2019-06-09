|
Albert F. Cipolone
Haddon Township - Surrounded by his loving family on June 7, 2019 at age 95. Predeceased by his first wife, Albena Fillari. Loving husband of 26 years to Dolores (nee Gibson), father of Louis Cipolone (Marilyn) and Marie Cipolone. Beloved grandfather of Jessica (Walter), Erica Paciello, Larisa and Albena. Great grandfather of Abigail. Also, step-father of Carla Weis, MD, Jay Morris (Deb), George Morris (Pamela) and Michael Morris (Ninda), nine step-grandchildren and five step-great grandchildren.
Albert was a lifelong resident of Brooklawn, the youngest of seven children. He was one of the founding parishioners of St. Maurice Church in Brooklawn. Albert proudly served his country in WWII as a rifleman in the infantry, fighting in France and Germany; wounded twice receiving The Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He was a retired carpenter with Local Union 393. There was nothing he couldn't fix and he was happiest when he had a project to work on, whether in the yard or house (which he built himself in 1948). Albert was a member of the Brooklawn American Legion Post 72 and Gloucester City Seniors.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Wednesday morning, June 12, from 9 to 10:45 AM at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Vincent Pallotti Church, 901 Hopkins Rd., Haddon Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM in the Church. Interment with U.S. Army honors New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Food Bank of South Jersey, 1501 John Tipton Blvd, Pennsauken, NJ 08110. Please memo, Albert F. Cipolone.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Albert F. Cipolone.
Published in Courier-Post on June 9, 2019