Albert J. DiSalvio Sr.
1958 - 2020
Albert J. DiSalvio, Sr.

Bellmawr - Albert J. DiSalvio, Sr., passed suddenly on September 13th, 2020, of Bellmawr, NJ. Age 62. Beloved husband of Regina (nee Gmaz). Devoted father of Kathleen Coluzzi (Matthew), Rosemary DiSalvio (Elijah), and Albert DiSalvio Jr. (Emily Kaschak). Loving grandfather of Willow, Paisley and Paige. Dear brother of Michael DiSalvio (Linda) and brother-in-law of Mary King (Charles), Nancy Gmaz, Joseph Gmaz (Jackie), and Debbie Keller (Jim). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 7pm to 9pm Thursday, September 17th at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass will be at 10am Friday, September 18th at St Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Interment is private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Albert's memory to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 North 3rd street, Philadelphia, PA 19123. Family and friends may read more about Al and share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
