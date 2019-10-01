|
Albert J. Formanek
Cherry Hill - Albert J. Formanek of Cherry Hill, NJ, died September 29, 2019. Age 90. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Gilloway). Loving father of Lisa McCoog of Bellmawr, NJ; Patrick Formanek (Debbie) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Amy Moore (Andy) of Voorhees, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Jeffrey McCoog (Eve), Christopher Cybulski, Brenda Formanek Anderson (Derek), Nicholas Moore, Dominic Moore, Sydney Moore and Anna Park. Devoted great grandfather of Albert and Benjamin. Relatives and friends will gather Thursday morning 10 to 10:45am at Holy Eucharist RC Church 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial 11am. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Jewish Family & Children's Services of Southern New Jersey, Weinberg Commons, 1301 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Please visit schetterfh.com for additional information and to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 1, 2019