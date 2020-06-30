Albert J. McFaull
Albert J. McFaull

Washington Twp., NJ - Age 92, went home to be with the Lord on June 29, 2020. Born and raised in Philadelphia, he lived in Williamstown before moving to Washington Twp. 33 years ago.

Mr. McFaull worked as a research chemist at Rohm & Haas in Britstol, PA, where he contributed to the patent of revolutionary new plastic materials. He was a member of the Gloucester County Community Church. He was in the choir and orchestra at Camp Haluwasa and was a talented saxophone player.

Beloved husband of the late Catherine A. "Cass" McFaull (nee Offenbacker). Devoted father of A. Bruce McFaull (Patti) and Cheryl L. McFall (John). Loving grandfather of Chayle V. McFaull, Caitlyn A. McFall-Gurnee, the late Erin R. McFaull and the late Richard J. McFaull. Loving great grandfather of 6 and great-great grandfather of 1. Predeceased by his siblings James McFaull, Thomas McFaull, Elsie Babacz, and William McFaull.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday, July 3rd from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, where a service will be held at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in North Cedar Hill Cemetery, Philadelphia.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Erin's Gift of Hope, 520 Grant Ave., Pitman, NJ 08071 or visit www.erinsgift.com. To sign the guestbook online, visit www.FarnelliFuneralHome.com






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
