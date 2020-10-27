Albert J. Naddeo
Cherry Hill - Albert J. Naddeo of Cherry Hill, NJ died October 26, 2020. He was 77. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Connolly). Loving father of Michael Naddeo (Ilene) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Christopher Naddeo (Jennifer) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Henry Daniel, Kevin Patrick, Ryan Garrett, Justin Christopher and Jonathan Christopher. Dear brother of Stanley P. Naddeo and Natalie Zonies. Viewing Friday morning 9:45 to 10:45am in Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 11am. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Autism Society Southwest New Jersey Affiliate 532 PO Box 469, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. Please visit schetterfh.com
