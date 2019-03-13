|
Albert J. Patterson
Haddon Heights - On March 11, 2019, Albert James Patterson, age 68 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Camden, Albert grew up in Gloucester City and graduated from Gloucester Catholic High School. He went on to receive his degree from Glassboro State Teacher's College and later received his masters degree from LaSalle University. Albert retired in 2005 after teaching for almost 30 years at Cherry Hill West High School. After retirement you could always find Al either dancing to the oldies with his favorite sweetheart, Marilyn; orchestrating a puppet show for his grandsons; or honing his carpentry craft in his workshop. Albert lived a life in service to others, serving as a special education teacher, a life-long member of the church, working with the elderly and those in need through the St. Vincent de Paul Society, and always taking the time to visit with ailing or widowed friends and family. Al lived life with a kind and open heart, always listening, always giving freely of himself. His spirit was unmistakable to anyone that met him and he leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness that will forever be cherished.
Albert is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Marilyn (nee Meisler); his devoted son, Sean (Kim) Patterson; his cherished grandsons, Caleb and Benjamin and his loving sisters, Julia (Charles) Kass and Sally (Robert) Danley. He is also the dear uncle of Sarah, Ryland and the late, Robert Kass as well as great uncle of Ruthie.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 14th beginning at 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Rose of Lima Parish, 300 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home, Haddon Heights (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 13, 2019