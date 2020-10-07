Albert J. Rippman, Jr.
Voorhees - Albert Joseph Rippman, Jr., age 87, of Voorhees, NJ, passed away on May 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Rippman. Loving father of Albert (Connie) Rippman, III and Kevin C. (Mary Alice) Rippman. Proud grandfather of 6. He is also survived by his brother Joseph Rippman.
Cremation was held privately. A graveside service will be held 9:00am on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. A luncheon will follow the services. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com