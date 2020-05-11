|
|
Albert Joseph Rippman, Jr.
Voorhees, NJ - Albert Joseph Rippman, Jr., age 87, of Voorhees, NJ, passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Rippman. Loving father of Albert (Connie) Rippman III and Kevin C. (Mary Alice) Rippman. Proud grandfather of Albert IV, Hunter, Kevin Jr., Patrick, Zachary, and Angelo. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by his brother Joseph Rippman.
Albert was born in Philadelphia, PA and was a longtime resident of Clementon and Runnemede, before moving to Voorhees. He worked as a budget analyst for the Philadelphia Navy Yard for 40 years. Albert enjoyed spending time at Lake Worth Park with his family, and he also enjoyed bowling.
Cremation will be held privately. A graveside service will be held at a later dated. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 11 to May 12, 2020