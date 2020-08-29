Albert M. Profico
Formerly of Collingswood - Albert Profico, a former longtime resident of Collingswood, NJ suddenly passed away on August 27, 2020 at the age of 85.
Beloved husband of Joan (nee Dzierzynski) and loving father of Gale Profico and Michael Profico (Mary). Dear brother of Frances Cates of Las Vegas, NV and the late Joseph, Dominick, Carlo, Madeline Mignone and Maria Street. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and dear friend, Mark Cavallo.
Loving grandfather to Brendan and Kevin Profico. His beloved grandchildren meant the world to him. He loved to attend their sporting events. He never missed a game! Also, Al was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Albert served in the Army as a military policeman. After his service in the Army, he worked for the Collingswood Police Department, retiring as Chief. He was an active member in the Collingswood community, as well as the many, many, many local, county and state police organizations.
At the request of the family, interment will be private. A memorial service will be determined at a later date.
