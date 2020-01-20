|
Albert P. Milano
Bellmawr, NJ - Albert P. Milano, age 86, of Bellmawr, NJ, passed away on Friday January 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Ann Milano. Loving father of the late Rita (Elmer) Robinson. Proud grandfather of Anna (Glenn) Behnke and Michael Robinson. Dear great-grandfather of Elizabeth, Glenn, and Alexandria. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Albert was born in Philadelphia, PA and had resided in South Philadelphia, before living in Runnemede and Bellmawr for the past 50 years. Mr. Milano proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He went on to work as a crane operator for Holt Cargo and Shipping in Gloucester City, NJ. He also served as a shop steward for the Teamsters Local 676. Mr. Milano was a wine connoisseur who enjoyed making his own wine. He was a huge football fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30 am at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A prayer service will begin at 10:30 am. Interment with military honors will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Donation Processing Center, PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020