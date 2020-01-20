Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Milano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert P. Milano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert P. Milano Obituary
Albert P. Milano

Bellmawr, NJ - Albert P. Milano, age 86, of Bellmawr, NJ, passed away on Friday January 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Ann Milano. Loving father of the late Rita (Elmer) Robinson. Proud grandfather of Anna (Glenn) Behnke and Michael Robinson. Dear great-grandfather of Elizabeth, Glenn, and Alexandria. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

Albert was born in Philadelphia, PA and had resided in South Philadelphia, before living in Runnemede and Bellmawr for the past 50 years. Mr. Milano proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He went on to work as a crane operator for Holt Cargo and Shipping in Gloucester City, NJ. He also served as a shop steward for the Teamsters Local 676. Mr. Milano was a wine connoisseur who enjoyed making his own wine. He was a huge football fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30 am at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A prayer service will begin at 10:30 am. Interment with military honors will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Donation Processing Center, PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -