Albert V Pescatore
Haddonfield - Albert V. Pescatore, age 95, a longtime Haddonfield resident passed away at home March 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Doris June (nee Campi), a son, Albert V., Jr. and his wife, Karen Kern, and daughter, Nancy and her husband, William McCabe all of Haddonfield. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Allison PescatoreTenny, Erica McCabe Furniss and Mary McCabe. Also survived by nieces and nephews.
Mr. Pescatore proudly served the country during WWII in the U.S. Army as a Staff Sgt. in the European Theater and thereafter as a Lieutenant in the Military Intelligence Reserve until 1954. Before the war he graduated from LaSalle College H.S., received undergraduate and graduate degrees from Temple Univ. and was interested in pursuing a career in medicine. However, his career path changed, and he first worked for Rohm and Haas and later was employed by RCA for 35 years, retiring as Vice President in the Defense, Space and Broadcast Divisions.
Among Mr. Pescatore's passions and interests were woodworking, reading and fishing. He was a very skilled woodworker and rebuilt, paneled and trimmed the Haddonfield home. The bookshelves, which line the walls of the den, are filled with more than a 1,000 books, all of which he had read.
He was a devoted longtime member of Christ the King Parish and actively supported Haddonfield American Legion Post 38, the Heritage Foundation and the National Rifle Association. He relished his role as husband and father, as he considered devotion to family the great joy in his life.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Thursday, 6:30-8:00p.m. at EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ where a Service will follow at 8:00p.m. Burial with Military Honors will be private at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations would be appreciated to: Christian Brothers Retirement Fund, 444 Route 35 South, Eatontown, NJ 07724 or Haddonfield American Legion Post 38, 129 Veterans Lane, Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 19, 2019