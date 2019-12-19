Services
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
3218 Bayshore Rd
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 886-7111
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church
680 Townbank Rd
N. Cape May, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church
680 Townbank Rd
N. Cape May, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
1300 Tuckahoe Rd
Newfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
Albert Vees Obituary
Albert Vees

North Cape May - Vees, Albert, age 94 of North Cape May, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. Born in Philadelphia and formerly of Hammonton, Voorhees and Somerdale NJ, Albert has been an area resident for 3 years. He served in the US Navy for 4 years before becoming an electron microscopist, retiring from RCA, then working as an independent consultant for various electronics companies. Albert was a past president for Elm Towne Village in Hammonton, NJ, and was a member at the VFW in Philadelphia, and Reilly Raiders Drum & Bugle Corp. He is predeceased by his brother William Vees and sister Dolores Jester. Albert is survived by his son Jack Vees (Libby VanCleve), daughter Nancy Vees, and granddaughter Nola Vees. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11am on Friday, December 27 th, 2019 at the St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd, N. Cape May; friends may call prior to Mass from 10am-10:45am. Internment will immediately follow Mass at All Saints Cemetery, 1300 Tuckahoe Rd, Newfield, NJ, 08344. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
