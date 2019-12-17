Services
Henry Funeral Home
152 W. Atlantic Ave
Audubon, NJ 08106
(856) 547-3875
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Henry Funeral Home
152 W. Atlantic Ave
Audubon, NJ 08106
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Henry Funeral Home
152 W. Atlantic Ave
Audubon, NJ 08106
View Map
Alberta "Betty" (Hobbs) Gavin

Alberta "Betty" (Hobbs) Gavin Obituary
Alberta "Betty" (nee Hobbs) Gavin

Audubon - Alberta "Betty" (nee Hobbs) Gavin of Audubon, NJ on December 16, 2019. Aged 87 yrs.

Betty was a homemaker but worked for JCPenney's and at St. John of God with their donation collections. Many memories dining at the Black Horse Diner, aka, The Ranch were shared with her family and friend, John. Holidays were always enjoyed with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty's true happiness in life was yelling BINGO! She will be missed greatly by all.

Beloved mother of John ( Michele ) Gavin, Jr., Coleen McDonald, Betty (Dave) Tessing and Donna (Glenn) Vandegrift.

Loving grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 13.

Also survived by her sister Kathleen Jordan.

Viewing Friday, December 20, 2019, from 10 am-noon in the Henry Funeral Home, 152 W. Atlantic Ave., Audubon, NJ 08106

A funeral service will start at noon.

Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood, NJ
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
