Alejandro "Alex" Mejia
Voorhees - May 23, 1999 - June 26, 2019. On June 26, 2019, Alejandro "Alex" Mejia, age 20, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving parents after a courageous battle with cancer. Born and raised in Voorhees, Alejandro attended Osage Elementary School and Voorhees Middle School. He was a 2017 graduate of Eastern High School where he was very involved with the marching band and the drumline. He was finishing his sophomore year at Drexel University while battling his disease.
Alejandro is the beloved son of Maury and Nancy (nee Macchiarola). He is the nephew of John (Moira) Macchiarola and Cruz (Jose) Mejia. He is also lovingly survived by many extended family members and dear friends. Alejandro was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Gino and Marie Macchiarola as well as his aunt, Pina DiSalvatore.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday after 9:30 AM at Holy Child Parish at St. Teresa's Catholic Church, 13 E. Evesham Road, Runnemede, NJ where His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 PM (Noon). Interment following at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or at www.samaritannj.org. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier-Post on June 28, 2019