Dr. Alex Mendoza Cueto
Dr. Alex Mendoza Cueto

Cherry Hill - CUETO-

Dr. Alex Mendoza Cueto, age 80 of Cherry Hill on November 10, 2020. Loving husband of Mila (Tolentino) Cueto. Also survived by many in laws, nieces, and nephews. Alex was born in Calapan City Oriental Mindoro, Philippines and came to the US in 1967. He was a primary care physician in Collingswood for 25 years, and was former President of the Philippine Physicians of America, former president of the University of Santo Thomas National Medical Foundation Society and Chairman of Jose Rizal Centennial Inc. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Friday, November 20th from 6:00 p.m-9:00 p.m. at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 W. Route 70 Cherry Hill. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, November 21st 11:00 a.m. at The Catholic Church of St. Mary's, 2001 Springdale Road Cherry Hill. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
The Catholic Church of St. Mary's
Funeral services provided by
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
