Rev. Alexander Benjamin Sr.



Pine Hill - Rev. Alexander Benjamin, Sr., of Pine Hill, passed on Nov. 24, 2020, age 81. View 3-7pm Thursday at Macedonia Bapt. Church, 712 High St., Westville. View 9-11am Friday followed by the funeral service at 11am at the church. Interment: Sunset Memorial Park, Pennsauken. Arr: Carl Miller Funeral Home.









