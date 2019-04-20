|
Alexander J. DeSilvio
Hammonton, NJ - Alexander J. DeSilvio, age 85, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. Born in Cedar Brook, he graduated from Lower Camden County Regional High School in 1952 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. He retired from Local 405 Ironworkers out of Philadelphia. Alex became a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society in 1984 and served as the Banquet Chair. He was an avid Horse Racing Fan. He enjoyed gardening, classic cars, and his morning walks. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He is predeceased by his parents Daniel and Natalie DeSilvio. Beloved husband of Rosalie (nee Campanella), loving father of Rhonda Chamberlain and her husband Eric, and Alexander DeSilvio II and his wife Colleen, both of Hammonton. His sister, Anita Bisetti of Cedar Brook. Loving Grandfather of Stefani Chamberlain and Eric Chamberlain, Alexander DeSilvio, III, Daniel DeSilvio and Hailey Petetti. Also, sister in laws, Thelma Friia and Kathleen Campanella. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 8:30 - 9:30 AM at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. 3rd St., Hammonton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10:00 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Anthony of Padua, 285 Rt. 206, in Hammonton. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery, 500 N. White Horse Pike, Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alex's memory to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society, P.O. Box 182, Hammonton, NJ 08037.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019