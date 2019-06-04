|
Alexander M. Bilak
Washington Twp. - on June 2, 2019. Age 77. Beloved husband of the late Eileen (nee Werner). Devoted father of Felicia Matthews (Michael), Stephen (Susan) and Valerie Mulcahy (Richard). Loving grandfather of Madison, Nicklas, Gianna and Rylie. Dear brother of Theodore, Gloria, Joseph, Richard, Bernard, Vincent, Donna, Greg, Thomas, Edmund, Ronald, Kenneth and the late Geraldine, Rosalie and Gerard.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday 10:30 - 11:45 am at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, 176 Stagecoach Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 12 noon. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chew's Landing.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Alexander's memory may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, Attn: Development Office
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 4, 2019