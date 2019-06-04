Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Charles Borromeo RC Church
176 Stagecoach Road
Washington Twp., NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Charles Borromeo RC Church
176 Stagecoach Road
Washington Twp., NJ
Washington Twp. - on June 2, 2019. Age 77. Beloved husband of the late Eileen (nee Werner). Devoted father of Felicia Matthews (Michael), Stephen (Susan) and Valerie Mulcahy (Richard). Loving grandfather of Madison, Nicklas, Gianna and Rylie. Dear brother of Theodore, Gloria, Joseph, Richard, Bernard, Vincent, Donna, Greg, Thomas, Edmund, Ronald, Kenneth and the late Geraldine, Rosalie and Gerard.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday 10:30 - 11:45 am at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, 176 Stagecoach Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 12 noon. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chew's Landing.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Alexander's memory may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, Attn: Development Office

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on June 4, 2019
