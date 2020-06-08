Alexander R. Clark
Alexander R. Clark

Glassboro - age 26, passed away suddenly on June 4, 2020. Alex was the loving son of Cindy L. (nee Filer) Clark of Sellersville, PA. and was predeceased by his father Edward J. Alex is survived by his brothers William, Joseph E. and Brian A. and his most beloved daughter Everly Katherine. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, when the world allows a celebration fitting to Alex's life, it will be announced on thefuneralmanor.com website.






