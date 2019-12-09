|
Alexander R. Tykwinski
Barrington - On December 8, 2019, of Barrington, NJ. Age 79 years. Beloved husband of 53 years to Anna Mae Tykwinski (nee Blackman). Dear father of Robert and James Robert "Bobby" (Jennifer). Son of the late Edward and Catherine Tykwinski and brother of the late Edward Tykwinski.
Alexander was a U.S. Army veteran. He had a longtime career in banking and was a former active member of Barrington Little League. Alexander enjoyed his time at various thoroughbred race tracks and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday evening 6 to 8 PM and Friday 10 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Prayer Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to CHOP Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178 or give2.chop.edu. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019