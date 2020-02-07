|
Alexis Rettinger
Voorhees - Alexis Rettinger- "Lexi" - "Bear" - "G-Bear"- a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and woman of great Faith and Love, passed away suddenly, but peacefully while surrounded by her loving husband and children on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at the young age of 61 years old. Lexi is known as many things to many people, but to all as a living testimony of Love, Kindness, Generosity and each one of the Fruits of the Spirit.
Born on March 13, 1958 in Trenton, NJ, Lexi was raised by her parents, Alexander Bystrzycki and Dorothy Bystrzycki (Genello) alongside her two sisters and lifelong best friends, Carol Kivler and Beverly O'Connell (Thomas O'Connell). Lexi was a vibrant spirit whose passion for living was shown in everything she did and she was known to her family and friends as a great cook who always set a beautiful table.
During her first profession as a court reporter, Lexi met the love of her life, soulmate, husband, David Rettinger, Sr., and together through 36 years of marriage they raised two children, Alyssa Smith (Geoffrey Smith) and David Rettinger, Jr. (Fiance, Julia Driggers), while building a business (Rettinger Fireplace) which continues to be successful after 25 years. Known as "Bear" due to her fierce Love and nurturing nature, Lexi's inspiration extended far beyond her family, including the devotion she displayed during her many years as Superintendent to the Sunday School at First Presbyterian Church of Barrington, and as reflected in every interaction she had with those closest to her and strangers alike. Lexi was also a proud Grandmother to two beautiful children born of her daughter and best friend, Alyssa; Hudson John and Delaney Alexis. Known to them as "G-Bear", she was a daily figure in their lives living just three doors down. Lexi is also survived by many sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-laws, nieces, nephews, colleagues and countless circles of friends.
Lexi's life will live forever in the Legacy she wove daily through her endless yearning to give to others and make us feel the Love and Passion she displayed as a woman of faith who walked with and embodied the Spirit of Jesus Christ.
A private memorial service will be held this Sunday for the family and a Celebration of Lexi's Life will be held on February 16, 2020 themed after Lexi's favorite holiday, Valentines Day. All family and friends are welcome to the celebration and are encouraged to wear their favorite Valentine's Day colors. Details to be provided by the family.
In lieu of flowers, Lexi's family requests that those compelled would place a donation in Lexi's name to the Abramson Cancer Center - Penn Medicine. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences visit CostantinoPrimoFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020