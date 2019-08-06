|
|
Alfonzo D. "Dewey" Adriano, Jr.
Berlin, NJ - Alfonzo D. "Dewey" Adriano, Jr., age 84 of Berlin, NJ, passed away on Sunday August 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 66 years to Barbara Adriano (nee Nuhn). Loving father of Karen (John) Grasmick, Susan (Mark) Owens, Steven (Laura Ann) Adriano, Karla (Bill) Porter, and the late Kimberly Adriano. Proud grandfather of Aaron, Rachel, Mark, Jessica, Rebecca, Victoria, Dylan, and Matthew. Dear brother of Rosalie Barlieb, Josie Knowles, and Patricia Steenken.
Mr. Adriano was born in Camden, NJ and was a longtime Clementon resident before moving to Berlin about 14 years ago. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing poker, and going to Atlantic City with his wife.
Visitation will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A family eulogy will begin at 12:00 pm. Cremation will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 6, 2019