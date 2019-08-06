Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfonzo Adriano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfonzo D. "Dewey" Adriano Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfonzo D. "Dewey" Adriano Jr. Obituary
Alfonzo D. "Dewey" Adriano, Jr.

Berlin, NJ - Alfonzo D. "Dewey" Adriano, Jr., age 84 of Berlin, NJ, passed away on Sunday August 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 66 years to Barbara Adriano (nee Nuhn). Loving father of Karen (John) Grasmick, Susan (Mark) Owens, Steven (Laura Ann) Adriano, Karla (Bill) Porter, and the late Kimberly Adriano. Proud grandfather of Aaron, Rachel, Mark, Jessica, Rebecca, Victoria, Dylan, and Matthew. Dear brother of Rosalie Barlieb, Josie Knowles, and Patricia Steenken.

Mr. Adriano was born in Camden, NJ and was a longtime Clementon resident before moving to Berlin about 14 years ago. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing poker, and going to Atlantic City with his wife.

Visitation will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A family eulogy will begin at 12:00 pm. Cremation will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfonzo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now