Services
May Funeral Home
4522 Westfield Ave
Pennsauken, NJ 08110
(856) 665-0555
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
May Funeral Home
4522 Westfield Ave
Pennsauken, NJ 08110
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
May Funeral Home
4522 Westfield Ave
Pennsauken, NJ 08110
Alfonzo McKinley Roberts Sr.

Alfonzo McKinley Roberts Sr. Obituary
Alfonzo McKinley Roberts, Sr.

Riverside - Alfonzo M. Roberts, Sr., of Riverside, NJ, formerly of Camden, NJ passed unexpectedly on February 12, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Thursday, February 21, 2019, 9AM-11AM at May Funeral Home, 4522 Westfield Avenue, Pennsauken, NJ. Funeral service to follow at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the VA Voluntary Service. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to May Funeral Homes. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 19, 2019
