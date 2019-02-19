|
|
Alfonzo McKinley Roberts, Sr.
Riverside - Alfonzo M. Roberts, Sr., of Riverside, NJ, formerly of Camden, NJ passed unexpectedly on February 12, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Thursday, February 21, 2019, 9AM-11AM at May Funeral Home, 4522 Westfield Avenue, Pennsauken, NJ. Funeral service to follow at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the VA Voluntary Service. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to May Funeral Homes. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 19, 2019