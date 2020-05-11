|
|
Alfred C. Peak
Haddon Township & formerly of Barrington - Age 96, passed away at home in Haddon Township on May 8, 2020. Prior to his move to Haddon Township, Al was a long-time resident of Barrington.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 61 years, Marguerite Sporer Peak. Survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Hoag Levins of Haddon Township, one cousin, and many nieces and nephews.
Born in East Camden to the late Margaret Cope and Earl Raymond Peak, Al was a child of the Great Depression, predeceased by five siblings: Earl and Frank Peak, Margaret Park, Dorothy Little and Ruth Heimlich.
A World War II veteran, Al served in the US Army Air Force, stationed in Italy and North Africa during the Allied invasion known as Operation Torch. Back home, he was an active, long-time member of Haddonfield's American Legion Post #38, serving as Adjutant, Post Historian, Post #38 Commander and Camden County Commander.
Al's career with RCA Service Company spanned more than 30 years as he worked his way up from the South Philadelphia branches to become Contracts Manager at the company's Cherry Hill headquarters.
He will be buried with his wife at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown, Burlington County. Services private at the request of the family.
Arrangements by Kain-Murphy of Haddonfield
Published in Courier-Post from May 11 to May 12, 2020