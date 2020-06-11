Alfred E. Smith Sr.
Alfred E. Smith, Sr.

Gloucester Township - Alfred E. Smith, Sr. of Gloucester Township, NJ passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Devoted husband of Janet Smith (nee Lamp'l). Beloved father of Stephan McCulley of Gloucester Township, NJ, Jaime Hebert of Mt. Ephraim, NJ, Loann Simon (Garry) of Encinitas, CA, the late Alfred E. Smith, Jr., and the late infant, Eric David Smith. Proud grandfather of two and great-grandfather of four. Dear brother of Henrietta "Het" Vickers of Collingswood, NJ and predeceased by four brothers, Harry, Eddy, Bobby, Danny, and one sister, Ginny.

Al worked as a truck driver for Teamsters Local 676 for many years. He had a true passion for driving. He loved taking the RV on trips with his family, camping, and rescuing stray dogs in need of a home.

Al's life will be celebrated privately by his family due to the healthcare crisis of COVID-19.

Condolences may be shared at www. earlefuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
