Services
Sacred Heart Church
103 4th St
Riverton, NJ 08077
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
103 4th Street
Riverton, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
103 4th Street
Riverton, NJ
View Map
Palmyra - Alfred F. Shinn, 84, of Palmyra passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

Alfred was a proud Marine veteran and worked for many years at Magnetic Metals in Pennsauken and Camden, NJ. He enjoyed nature and spending time outdoors. His favorite activities included gardening, clamming, boating, and hunting. Alfred spent many of his retired years working at the Palmyra Cove Nature Park, where he especially enjoyed teaching school children about the importance of nature when they visited.

Alfred was a devoted husband to his wife, Elizabeth (nee Reppert), for almost 65 years. Alfred was a loving father to his son Alfred J. (Deborah). He was the proud grandfather of Amy Meenan (David) and Thomas Shinn (Jamie), and great-grandfather to Kayla, Alexis, Zachary, and Alaina. Alfred is also survived by his sister, Ernestine Cooper, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends for Alfred will take place on Thursday, February 21 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 103 4th Street, Riverton, NJ 08077 from 10 - 11 a.m. Following his visitation, a funeral mass will be held starting at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Alfred's name to the Palmyra Cove Nature Park by going to their website: www.palmyracove.org

To share your fondest memories of Alfred please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 19, 2019
