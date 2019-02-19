|
Alfred F. Shinn
Palmyra - Alfred F. Shinn, 84, of Palmyra passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, February 14, 2019.
Alfred was a proud Marine veteran and worked for many years at Magnetic Metals in Pennsauken and Camden, NJ. He enjoyed nature and spending time outdoors. His favorite activities included gardening, clamming, boating, and hunting. Alfred spent many of his retired years working at the Palmyra Cove Nature Park, where he especially enjoyed teaching school children about the importance of nature when they visited.
Alfred was a devoted husband to his wife, Elizabeth (nee Reppert), for almost 65 years. Alfred was a loving father to his son Alfred J. (Deborah). He was the proud grandfather of Amy Meenan (David) and Thomas Shinn (Jamie), and great-grandfather to Kayla, Alexis, Zachary, and Alaina. Alfred is also survived by his sister, Ernestine Cooper, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends for Alfred will take place on Thursday, February 21 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 103 4th Street, Riverton, NJ 08077 from 10 - 11 a.m. Following his visitation, a funeral mass will be held starting at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Alfred's name to the Palmyra Cove Nature Park by going to their website: www.palmyracove.org
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 19, 2019