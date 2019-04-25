Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church
300 E Kings Hwy
Haddon Heights, NJ
Alfred J. Dandurand Obituary
Alfred J. Dandurand

Laurel Springs, NJ - Lover of God, family, and country - Alfred J. Dandurand, age 68, passed on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Alfred is survived by his son Michael and his wife Emily of Hoboken, NJ. Alfred is also survived by his brother Glenn, nephew Brian, and stepdaughter Suzanne Pinchac.

Alfred was a proud Marine, serving two tours in the Vietnam War as a Force Recon Marine (Semper Fi!). Alfred also served as a reservist in the Navy and Army National Guard. Prior to his service-connected disability, Alfred was a Safety and Fire Protection Engineer and previously served as a homicide detective for the Atlantic City Police Department. Alfred was active in freemasonry as a member of Free Mason Laurel Lodge No. 237 and the Scottish Rite. A notorious dog lover, donations in memory of Alfred can be made to the ASPCA.

Alfred's family will greet friends on Thursday, April 25th from 6 - 8 PM at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 26th at 10 AM at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 300 E Kings Hwy, Haddon Heights, NJ. Interment at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 25, 2019
