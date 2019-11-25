Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose Of Lima R.C. Church
4th Ave. and Kings Highway
Haddon Heights, NJ
Alfred J. "Beans" Pipito

Alfred J. "Beans" Pipito Obituary
Alfred J. "Beans" Pipito

Cherry Hill - On November 25, 2019, age 95, formerly of Camden, NJ. Beloved husband of Marcita Pipito (nee Keough). Dear father of Neil E. Kinky, Sharon (Jim) DiRienzo, Colleen Butterwick, Stephen (Cindy) Kinky, James (Janet) Kinky and the late Denise Brahms. Loving grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 2. Dear brother of George Pipito, the late Stephen Pipito and the late Michael Pipito. Dear uncle of Michael Pipito, Stephen Pipito, George Pipito, Barbara Rossi and the late Michael Pipito.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for his funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11:00am at St. Rose Of Lima R.C. Church, 4th Ave. and Kings Highway in Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. Entombment Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John of God Community Services: 1145 Delsea Drive, Westville Grove, NJ 08093-0490. Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit www.BoccoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
