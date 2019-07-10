|
|
Alfred M. Lembo
Pennsauken - Alfred M. Lembo, 91, of Pennsauken passed away on July 4, 2019. He honorably served in the US Navy. Alfred worked as a pipe fitter at the Philadelphia Navy Yard for many years.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Claire; and his sons, John Lembo and Brian Lembo. Alfred is survived by his sons, Stephen Lembo and Michael Lembo; grandchildren, Michelle Lembo and John Lembo, Jr.; niece, Jeanette Quaranta; and nephew, Dominick Perice.
A viewing will be on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 10:00 am - 11:00 am, at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, 2426 Cove Rd, Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11:00 am. Cremation will be private and at the convenience of the family. Condolences for the family may be left at www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 10, 2019