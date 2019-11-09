|
|
Alfred M. Yates, Jr.
Audubon - On November 7, 2019, Surrounded, cared and loved by his wife of 48 years, Rosemary P. Yates (nee Walker). Devoted father of Al Yates (Kathleen) of King of Prussia, PA and Michael Yates (Julia) of Towson, MD. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Liam, Caleb and Rebecca. Beloved brother of Carol Kates (Chris Stech) of Collingswood. Predeceased by his brother-in-law Ben. Dear Brother-in-law of Michael Walker (Deborah) of Jefferson Hills, PA.
Alfred was born and raised in Camden City and was a 1960 graduate of Camden High School. He received a partial baseball scholarship to attend Drexel University as a left-handed pitcher. Al was in the Co-Op Program and graduated from Drexel University in 1965 with a degree in Accounting. He worked for Touche Ross in Philadelphia, PA as an accountant. Al later worked for Deloitte Touche in New York City, NY then Deloitte Touche in Danbury, CT. He finished his accounting career as an independent accountant in Danbury, CT. Al was a member of the Professional Accounting Associations: AICPA, PICPA. He was a devoted parishioner of Saint Rose of Lima R.C. Church in Haddon Heights.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his visitation on Monday from 6 to 8 pm at the Healey Funeral Home: 9 White Horse Pike (at Kings Hwy.) Haddon Heights. On Tuesday morning, Relatives and Friends are invited to Al's Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am Saint Rose of Lima R.C. Church: 4th Avenue at Kings Hwy. Haddon Heights. Interment private at New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers memorial donations to Saint Rose of Lima Parish: 300 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035 or Samaritan Hospice: 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 Attn: Development Office or AWA : 509 Centennial Blvd. Voorhees, NJ 08043. Please write in memo of any donations: Alfred M. Yates, Jr.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Alfred M. Yates, Jr.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019