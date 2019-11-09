Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Yates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred M. Yates Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred M. Yates Jr. Obituary
Alfred M. Yates, Jr.

Audubon - On November 7, 2019, Surrounded, cared and loved by his wife of 48 years, Rosemary P. Yates (nee Walker). Devoted father of Al Yates (Kathleen) of King of Prussia, PA and Michael Yates (Julia) of Towson, MD. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Liam, Caleb and Rebecca. Beloved brother of Carol Kates (Chris Stech) of Collingswood. Predeceased by his brother-in-law Ben. Dear Brother-in-law of Michael Walker (Deborah) of Jefferson Hills, PA.

Alfred was born and raised in Camden City and was a 1960 graduate of Camden High School. He received a partial baseball scholarship to attend Drexel University as a left-handed pitcher. Al was in the Co-Op Program and graduated from Drexel University in 1965 with a degree in Accounting. He worked for Touche Ross in Philadelphia, PA as an accountant. Al later worked for Deloitte Touche in New York City, NY then Deloitte Touche in Danbury, CT. He finished his accounting career as an independent accountant in Danbury, CT. Al was a member of the Professional Accounting Associations: AICPA, PICPA. He was a devoted parishioner of Saint Rose of Lima R.C. Church in Haddon Heights.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his visitation on Monday from 6 to 8 pm at the Healey Funeral Home: 9 White Horse Pike (at Kings Hwy.) Haddon Heights. On Tuesday morning, Relatives and Friends are invited to Al's Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am Saint Rose of Lima R.C. Church: 4th Avenue at Kings Hwy. Haddon Heights. Interment private at New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers memorial donations to Saint Rose of Lima Parish: 300 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035 or Samaritan Hospice: 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 Attn: Development Office or AWA : 509 Centennial Blvd. Voorhees, NJ 08043. Please write in memo of any donations: Alfred M. Yates, Jr.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Alfred M. Yates, Jr. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:

McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME:

Gloucester City

Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -