Alfred R. Chierici JR
Haddonfield - Passed suddenly and peacefully at his Barrington home on March 6, 2019, just three months shy of his 92nd birthday. Beloved husband and best friend to M. Barbara Chierici (nee Cattafi). Loving, caring father of Mark Chierici and his wife, Beth, of Delran and Michele Connor and her husband, Robert, of Moorestown; adoring and proud Pop Pop of Adam Connor and Gia Chierici; dear cousin of Elinor Festini and Gloria Schaffer. Also survived by many devoted friends, neighbors, nieces, and nephews.
Born in Camden, NJ in 1927 to Italian immigrants Alfred, Sr. and Armida (Ricci), he entered Kindergarten speaking only Italian but quickly learned English. He describes his "perfect" childhood with loving, caring parents, his older brother Donald, and extended family and cousins who all lived within a few blocks of one another. They had parties, sang, danced, and ate. He loved everything about being Italian and was very proud of his heritage. He was always happy to have the chance to speak Italian whenever the opportunity arose.
Alfred was a 1946 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School where he was a stellar athlete in both baseball and football. His pitching ability and speed were well known and unmatched in the area. Following in his father's footsteps, Alfred joined Cement Mason's Union Local 699 where he spent his career and worked as a General Foreman at the Salem Nuclear Plant. He retired at the age of 62 and was able to enjoy almost 30 years of relaxation, 21 of those years with his beloved wife and soulmate. They traveled to Italy, Disney World, and countless other places with friends and family. Above all, their favorite destination was Ocean City for a walk on the beach and a stop to eat at the Crab Trap on the ride home.
Alfred's greatest joy was his family. His love story with his wife of 55 years, cut short only by her passing in 2010, was simple and beautiful. They loved and took care of each other and were truly blessed.
Friends may call Wednesday, March 13th at 10:00 am at BLAKE-DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 226 W. Collings Avenue, Collingswood, NJ. Funeral Service at 11:00, and interment following at Harleigh Cemetery. Please leave your remembrances of Alfred on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019