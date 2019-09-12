|
Alfred Teti
Garnet Valley - TETI, Alfred "Al". Passed away on Sept. 9, 2019. Age 85. Of Garnet Valley, PA. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee DeSieghardt). Devoted father of Sherry Neimeister (Michael), Karen Balchiunas (the late Albert) and Jennifer Teti (Heath Aiken). Caring grandfather of Michael Jr., Brett, Nicholas, Allison and Brian. Adoring great grandfather of Jake and Luke. Al was a member of the Haddon Heights High School Class of 1952 where he distinguished himself as a multi-sport athlete (he was inducted into the Haddon Heights High School Hall of Fame in 2013). He then received a scholarship to Gettysburg College to play basketball. He led the 1955-56 Bullets in scoring, field goal and free throw percentage. From 1956-66 he held the Gettysburg individual game points record for the 42 he dropped on Muhlenberg. His greatest basketball compliment came much later in life though when Doug Collins saw him playing pickup at a township park and casually remarked to his youngest daughter, "your dad, he's a good player." After college, he worked in various banking positions in the northeast and Florida. Among others, his first and longest stint was at First Pennsylvania Bank of Philadelphia. He was also the President and COO of Manufacturers Hanover Financial Services, COO of Centrust Savings Bank, and CEO of Amerifirst. At the time when many retire, he went on to work for 20 more years as an executive recruiter for the Los Angeles-based firm, Chrisman & Company. Al was also an avid gardener and conifer lover who enjoyed letting other conifer lovers come to his house and exclaim over his plants. He meticulously labeled his plants and then pruned them ruthlessly and sometimes, mysteriously, into the shapes of birds. He enjoyed a good spy novel, ordering things not always on the menu, handicapping horse races, complaining about Philadelphia sports, and, above all else, spending time with his family. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday September 14th from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to at
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 12, 2019